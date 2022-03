No one in the Majors pitched in more games than Shaw last season. The veteran righty took the ball 81 times, owning a 3.49 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 38 walks in 77 1/3 frames. Not only was he a reliable arm to turn to for Cleveland, but he was also a veteran presence that was desperately needed. And now that the bullpen has even gotten younger since 2021, that leadership role is even more crucial.