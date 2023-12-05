Should the Guardians trade Clase?

Barlow is slated to be the setup man for now, but if he ends up moving into the closer role, the Guardians will have to figure out who can bridge the gap to get to the ninth. Is Trevor Stephan able to rebound from a shaky 2023 season? Is James Karinchak able to bounce back after struggling more over the past two years? The Guardians no longer have Enyel De Los Santos, and guys like Xzavion Curry may be needed as starting depth. So Cleveland will need some more help in the ‘pen if it loses another arm.