Small ball coming up big for Guardians again

As if there was any doubt, I think it’s safe to say that we’ve already learned after just the second game of the season that the Guardians will be sticking to their small-ball ways this year.

Sure, the team is hoping for more home runs with the addition of Josh Bell in the heart of the order. Maybe his threat in the cleanup spot will allow Jos? Ram?rez to see better pitching and therefore lead to more long balls for him, as well.

But what we watched Friday night told the story: Small ball works for this club. And if it works, why make any changes?

It was the story every single night (or at least it seemed that frequent) last year. Heads-up baserunning, soft-contact base hits and playing sound defense created a recipe for the youngest team in baseball to win 92 games and claim an AL Central division title.

“That’s what they do,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said after Friday’s contest. “They grind you out. They are very aggressive running the bases. They’re really athletic. They’re a good team.”

Let’s take a look at three instances from Friday night that proved we’re in store for a similar approach in 2023: