Smith lands on 2024 All-Rookie Second Team
1:30 AM UTC
While we keep saying the game is getting younger and younger, there’s actually data to back up just how much of an impact rookies have had on the game.
According to FanGraphs’ calculations, 2024 rookie hitters amassed 60.7 WAR, third all-time in AL/NL history behind 2023 and 2015. And this year’s rookie pitchers totaled 77.5 WAR, the highest total since… 1884! That’s a combined WAR of 138.2, higher than 2015’s 126.9 combined total for most ever.
All this just proves there were plenty of exciting rookies to choose from for this year’s All-Rookie Teams. Below are the final selections for the first and second team, with this year’s eventual Rookie of the Year winners sure to be among this impressive lineup.
First team:
C: Austin Wells, YankeesIt took a while for Wells to establish himself as the starter for the Yankees and now we’re watching him hit cleanup between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the ALCS. He finished with 3.4 fWAR and really hit his stride in the latter part of the season, with a .939 OPS in July and August combined.
1B: Michael Busch, CubsBlocked in Los Angeles, Busch was dealt to Chicago for prospects Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope back in January. Given the chance to play every day, he finished tied for third among all rookies with 21 homers and 11th in wRC+ (119).
2B: Otto Lopez, MarlinsWhile he made his big league debut with the Blue Jays back in 2021, he picked up just 10 MLB at-bats with Toronto his first two years combined. The Giants acquired him for cash this February, and the Marlins rolled the dice by claiming him on waivers in early April. He settled in as their primary second baseman, leading all rookies at the keystone with 2.5 fWAR while hitting .270 with 20 steals.
3B: Joey Ortiz, BrewersA terrific defender up the middle, Ortiz went where the Brewers needed him after he was acquired from the Orioles in the Corbin Burnes trade, playing nearly every day at the hot corner. He finished his rookie campaign with double digits in home runs and steals, resulting in 3.1 fWAR and 104 wRC+.
SS Masyn Winn, CardinalsA finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove at the premium position, Winn paced all rookie shortstops with 3.6 fWAR and was third with 102 wRC+. He finished the year with 15 homers and 11 steals while playing elite-level defense every day (14 Defensive Runs Saved).
OF: Jackson Merrill, PadresBefore this season, Merrill had played a grand total of five games in the outfield professionally, all in left field in 2023. Given the center-field job outright on Opening Day, he responded by looking very comfortable up the middle while topping all rookie outfielders with 5.3 fWAR and 130 wRC+. His 24 homers tied for the lead among all rookie hitters with another outfielder on this list and he topped all with 90 RBIs for a playoff team.
OF: Jackson Chourio, BrewersHe started off slowly, but then really came on, finishing as the only rookie to turn in a 20/20 season (21 homers, 22 steals). He’s third among rookies (and rookie outfielders) with 3.9 fWAR and finished with 117 wRC+, but his second half (.914 OPS with 12 homers and 12 steals) was a true sign of what’s to come for the corner outfielder.
OF: Colton Cowser, OriolesCowser trailed only Merrill in fWAR (4.0) and tied him with his 24 homers. He finished the year with 120 wRC+ and also is a finalist for a Gold Glove for his work in left field (+8 OAA) for the Orioles.
DH: Wilyer Abreu, Red SoxIf we could have four outfielders, we would, especially because Abreu is also up for a Gold Glove, in right field (18 Defensive Runs Saved and nine outfield assists).
SP: Paul Skenes, PiratesIt matters not that he didn’t make his debut until May; he was one of the most dominant starting pitchers (rookie and non) in all of baseball once he arrived. The 2023 No. 1 pick easily led all rookie arms with 4.3 fWAR, a mark that lands him in the top 10 among any pitcher with 100 or more innings this year. The NL All-Star landed in the top three again among all pitchers in xFIP (2.54), K/9 (11.5) and K/BB% (26.8 pct).
SP: Shota Imanaga, CubsIf it weren’t for Skenes, a lot more people would be talking about Imanaga’s rookie campaign. The 31-year-old lefty went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA, trailing only Skenes among rookie starters with his 3.0 fWAR. He was very durable, easily leading the crop with 173 1/3 IP.
RP: Mason Miller, A’sMiller’s season is amazing on its own (28 saves, tied for fifth in the AL; 2.3 fWAR, 14.4 K/9, 33.3 K/BB%, .159 BAA). But it’s even more incredible considering he missed time with a broken left hand, and came back from that in only a couple of weeks. The AL All-Star’s save total is the highest for any rookie since the Brewers’ Jim Henderson also saved 28 back in 2013.
Second team:
C: Adrian Del Castillo, D-backsIt was only an 80 at-bat audition, but it certainly was a strong first impression as Del Castillo hit .313/.368/.893 with four homers and five doubles in 25 games.
1B: Spencer Horwitz, Blue JaysThe left-handed hitter finished only behind Busch among rookie 1B with 1.9 fWAR and had a better wRC+ (127), albeit in fewer games (97).
2B: Colt Keith, TigersKeith played nearly every day for the Wild Card-winning Tigers (148 games), finishing with 13 homers and 1.8 fWAR.
3B: Junior Caminero, RaysIt was only 43 games, but Caminero managed to hit six homers, slug .424 and post a 105 wRC+ over 177 plate appearances.
SS: Tyler Fitzgerald, GiantsFitzgerald kind of came out of nowhere at age 26 and really helped solidify the Giants infield and lineup, finishing with 15 homers, 17 steals, 132 wRC+ and 3.0 fWAR.
OF: Wyatt Langford, RangersPerhaps it wasn’t the other-worldly year some expected after his rush to the big leagues in 2023, but he still hit 16 homers, stole 19 bags, compiled a 2.9 fWAR and 110 wRC+.
OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, CubsPCA played his usual outstanding defense but also hit 10 homers and swiped 27 bases en route to 2.7 fWAR.
OF: Parker Meadows, TigersIt was only 82 games, but it was impactful as he helped the Tigers reach the playoffs by posting a 2.1 fWAR and 111 wRC+.
DH: Xavier Edwards, MarlinsHis speed is clearly his best tool (30 steals in 70 games), but he also hit .328/.397/.423 for 2.2 fWAR and 128 wRC+.
SP: Luis Gil, YankeesWhile he faded down the stretch a bit, Gil still won 15 games with a 3.50 ERA and finished tied for second among all rookie pitchers with 171 strikeouts (10.2 K/9 rate) and had 2.2 fWAR.
SP: Spencer Schwellenbach, BravesSchwellenbach came up big for the Braves with injuries to the rotation, finishing with 2.6 fWAR, striking out more than a batter per inning while walking just 1.67 per nine.
RP: Cade Smith, GuardiansHe wasn’t the only rookie who has been huge for Cleveland’s bullpen, but, boy was he good: 2.7 fWAR, 12.3 K/9, 2.0 BB/9 and a .190 BAA.