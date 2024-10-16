Smith lands on 2024 All-Rookie Second Team

SP: Paul Skenes, PiratesIt matters not that he didn’t make his debut until May; he was one of the most dominant starting pitchers (rookie and non) in all of baseball once he arrived. The 2023 No. 1 pick easily led all rookie arms with 4.3 fWAR, a mark that lands him in the top 10 among any pitcher with 100 or more innings this year. The NL All-Star landed in the top three again among all pitchers in xFIP (2.54), K/9 (11.5) and K/BB% (26.8 pct).