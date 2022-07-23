Sound familiar? Naylor clutch again vs. Hendriks

The Guardians needed to spread out their players, considering the team was ready to take on its ninth doubleheader of the season (and fifth in the last 26 days). Naylor was on the bench, knowing he’d get the start at first base in Game 2. But after the Guardians lost their early lead over the White Sox when reliever Eli Morgan was charged with three runs, Cleveland had an easy decision to give Naylor an extra at-bat on the day.