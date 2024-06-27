Southpaw Boyd has deal with Guardians (source)

KANSAS CITY – The Guardians have started to try to chip away at their lack of starting pitching depth.

The team agreed to terms with lefty starter Matthew Boyd, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Thursday. Boyd has been a free agent since the offseason, as he recovered from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last June.

Given his medical history and the fact that he hasn’t played yet this year, this deal comes with some risk. Plus, he is coming off of a lackluster 2023 before he was sidelined. But the Guardians don’t know how much his throwing elbow contributed to his 5.45 ERA in 15 starts. And coming off of an injury like this makes him an affordable option to turn to. If he pitches well, this could end in a high reward.

This doesn’t mean that the Guardians are no longer on the hunt for starting pitching at the Trade Deadline. Depending on how many starters are actually on the trade market, this could just be some insurance to give them some depth before a bigger move is made.

For now, the Guardians can see what Boyd can provide. Maybe he can get back into his high-strikeout ways like when he fanned 238 batters over 185 1/3 innings in 2019. In 15 starts for Detroit in ’21, he owned a 3.89 ERA, but he was again derailed by arm injuries that resulted in flexor tendon surgery.

The Guardians know that they need extra starting options. Gavin Williams is nearing a return to the rotation, but Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen haven’t been as consistent as hoped. And with Shane Bieber out for the year and not many hurlers close to ready for a callup at Triple-A, Cleveland has to find other answers.

It’s impossible to know what to expect from Boyd, given his situation and how long it’s been since he’s faced big league hitters. But the Guardians can root for the best-case scenario, which would be the southpaw consistently eating up innings to take some pressure off an overtaxed bullpen.