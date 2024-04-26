Spahn, Ryan, Kershaw … ‘Tugboat’ Wilkinson? History made at Single-A

The Central Arizona Junior College product became the fifth MiLB pitcher to strike out at least 15 batters without allowing a hit since 2005, along with Wilmington’s Cade Cavalli (June 12, 2021), Lexington’s Chris Devenski (Sept. 1, 2012), Danville’s David Francis (July 22, 2008) and the Dominican Summer League Cardinals’ Isaac Silva (Aug. 17, 2012). When you incorporate MLB into the mix, Wilkinson joined the likes of Warren Spahn (Brewers, Sept. 16, 1960), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers, June 18, 2014), Max Scherzer (Nationals, Oct. 3, 2015) and Don Wilson (Astros, June 18, 1967). Nolan Ryan incredibly hit that mark three times — for the Angels on July 15, 1973 and Sept. 28, 1974, and with the Rangers on May 1, 1991.