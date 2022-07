Notable skill: Furman fits the profile of the current Guardians roster, with a contact-first approach. He might not be a threatening power bat, but he has elite bat-to-ball skills, striking out nearly half the time as he draws walks. In 58 games with UNC Charlotte in 2022, he was walked 49 times as opposed to just 26 strikeouts with a .371 average and a .976 OPS.