Spring Training isn’t just for players: New manager Vogt learning the ropes, too

“I think the amount of plays that happen in a game that are reviewable are so few that if you have one that you feel pretty strong about, I could see us being fairly aggressive challenging,” Vogt said. “That being said, you have to look at the situation of the inning, situation of the game, how it’s flowing on those tweeners.”

This new, younger coaching staff is putting in countless hours of homework to minimize the inevitable hiccups they make in their first year. Maybe they need all these spring days to be most prepared, but this group is counting down the days until they can see their hard work in action on Opening Day.