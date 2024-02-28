Spring Training isn’t just for players: New manager Vogt learning the ropes, too
February 27th, 2024
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Spring Training is all about preparation. Pitchers need to build up their arms. Batters are getting their timing down. But when you have a first-time manager like Stephen Vogt, he needs practice, too.
For the last decade, the Guardians have had their routine. Terry Francona had his same seat in the dugout, holding opinions (like carrying as many pitchers as possible) that stayed true year after year. Whether it was Brad Mills or DeMarlo Hale, Francona had a strong relationship and friendship with whoever served as his bench coach.
Now, Cleveland’s new manager-bench coach tandem of Vogt and Craig Albernaz are laying the foundation to form the strongest bond and best plan for this team as possible.
“Craig Albernaz is one of the smartest baseball people on this planet,” Vogt said. “I’ve known him for over 13, 14 years. We were teammates. We were competing for the same position as players, competing for the same position as coaches and we’ve supported each other and had each other’s backs. We’re not afraid to tell each other the truth. We’re not afraid to challenge each other and make each other better.”
Vogt ended his playing career just a year and a half ago. That quickly of a jump from player to manager could (and probably should) be tremendously overwhelming for an individual. But because Vogt already has a bench coach who he knows and trusts so well, this transition may be just slightly easier.
So, the two have used Cactus League games as practice for the real season. Whether that’s figuring out small stuff like where everyone should sit in the dugout to Albernaz quizzing Vogt on what he’d do in certain situations, they’re doing everything to ensure they’re even more prepared for Opening Day than the players.
“I’ll ask him random questions in the game when situations present themselves,” Albernaz said. “Like, ‘Hey, would we continue to run right here? Would you play the first baseman behind the runner?’ Little stuff like that to make sure he’s thinking about the game not just watching it — and myself as well. Just kind of gauge the temperature of like certain situations where [he says] what he would want to do or just have him just think about it.”
Vogt is staying one step ahead of his counterpart. On Sunday, there was a close call at first base, but there’s no replay in almost every Spring Training ballpark in Arizona. Seasoned managers may just sit back and enjoy the fact that they don’t have to be on guard for these six weeks, but Vogt is taking a much different approach.
Immediately, Vogt threw his hand up in the air, signaling to the umpire that he may want to review. No, he didn’t have that opportunity even if he wanted it, but he was getting in the habit; during the regular season, he’ll have to be ready for opportunities to challenge calls.
“The big thing for me is when I do see something, I just put my hand up,” Vogt said. “But just in our minds with obviously Albie right next to me, he saw me put my hand up and he goes, ‘That a boy.’ Like obviously we were all watching, it was a close play and so just taking those mental reps.”
Vogt is trying to establish his own policies before he reaches regular season games to understand how he’ll approach situations. That includes how to best manage a bullpen, who — and when — to pinch-hit, when to deploy an opener, how to get through a doubleheader and even how to determine when to challenge a call.
“I think the amount of plays that happen in a game that are reviewable are so few that if you have one that you feel pretty strong about, I could see us being fairly aggressive challenging,” Vogt said. “That being said, you have to look at the situation of the inning, situation of the game, how it’s flowing on those tweeners.”
This new, younger coaching staff is putting in countless hours of homework to minimize the inevitable hiccups they make in their first year. Maybe they need all these spring days to be most prepared, but this group is counting down the days until they can see their hard work in action on Opening Day.