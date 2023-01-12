Spring Training workout dates announced
25 minutes ago
Fans of all ages will soon be flocking to Florida and Arizona, and that can mean only one thing — Spring Training is here.
The following are workout dates, subject to change, for the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. The first workout date is for pitchers and catchers, followed by the full squad.
Pitchers and catchers participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will report to their respective MLB camps by Monday, Feb. 13, while position players participating in the tournament will report by Thursday, Feb. 16.
Grapefruit League
Atlanta Braves: Feb. 16, Feb. 21Baltimore Orioles: Feb. 16, Feb. 21Boston Red Sox: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Detroit Tigers: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Houston Astros: Feb. 16, Feb. 21Miami Marlins: Feb. 16, Feb. 21Minnesota Twins: Feb. 16, Feb. 20New York Mets: Feb. 15, Feb. 20New York Yankees: Feb. 16, Feb. 20Philadelphia Phillies: Feb. 16, Feb. 21Pittsburgh Pirates: Feb. 15, Feb. 20St. Louis Cardinals: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Tampa Bay Rays: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Toronto Blue Jays: Feb. 16, Feb. 21Washington Nationals: Feb. 15, Feb. 21
Cactus League
Arizona D-backs: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Chicago Cubs: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Chicago White Sox: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Cincinnati Reds: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Cleveland Guardians: Feb. 17, Feb. 21Colorado Rockies: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Kansas City Royals: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Los Angeles Dodgers: Feb. 16, Feb. 20Los Angeles Angels: Feb. 15, Feb. 20Milwaukee Brewers: Feb. 16, Feb. 21Oakland Athletics: Feb. 15, Feb. 20San Diego Padres: Feb. 16, Feb. 21San Francisco Giants: Feb. 16, Feb. 20Seattle Mariners: Feb. 16, Feb. 21Texas Rangers: Feb. 15, Feb. 20