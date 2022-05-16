Star-studded series opens week FREE on MLB.TV
55 minutes ago
The Minor League Baseball season is heating up, and you can catch some of baseball’s most exciting talents FREE on MLB.TV this week.
Tuesday morning, the action kicks off early with six Top 100 players on the rosters as Double-A Binghamton hosts Akron. Wednesday night in the California League, it’s a matchup of NL West foes as Padres and D-backs prospects tangle. On Thursday, the two top prospects in the Pirates system will be on display in Double-A Altoona while a wide swath of other Double-A talent steps between the lines in Amarillo on Saturday and Mississippi on Sunday.
Select Minor League games will be available to stream for free on MLB.TV this season, meaning you can watch some of the game’s top prospects at no cost. And if you like what you see there, all available Minor League games are streamed on MiLB.TV, and you can add that to an existing MLB.TV subscription for only $25.
Here’s the Minor League slate for this week:
Tuesday, 11:05 a.m. ET – Akron RubberDucks (CLE) @ Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM)
The first game of the week is a star-studded one with a half-dozen Top 100 Prospects dotting the rosters of the RubberDucks and Rumble Ponies for a six-game stretch from Binghamton’s Mirabito Stadium. On the home side, Mets prospects Francisco ?lvarez (MLB’s No. 10 overall), Brett Baty (No. 26) and Ronny Mauricio (No. 76) lead a talent-rich Double-A Binghamton lineup. In the opposing dugout, Guardians prospects George Valera (No. 45), Daniel Espino (No. 51, though he’s been out of action since April 29), Brayan Rocchio (No. 82) and the Akron RubberDucks look to play spoiler in the only series meeting of the regular season scheduled between these two teams.
Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET – Lake Elsinore Storm (SDP) @ Visalia Rawhide (ARI)
The only Single-A game of the week on MLB.TV features an NL West prospect showcase as San Diego’s California League squad pays a visit to Arizona’s. D-backs shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar (MLB No. 22) headlines the Rawhide roster while Padres outfielder and 2021 second-round pick James Wood (San Diego’s No. 5) highlights the Storm’s squad. Lake Elsinore took four of the first six meetings between these teams when Visalia traveled south during the season’s first full week. The Rawhide have their eyes set on returning the favor at Valley Strong Ballpark.
Thursday, 6:00 p.m. ET – Richmond Flying Squirrels (SFG) @ Altoona Curve (PIT)
Altoona was already home to top Pittsburgh prospect (MLB No. 20) Nick Gonzales, their first-round pick from 2020, who has been with the club since the start of his season. Now, the Curve welcome another. Last year’s first overall selection and current No. 2 Bucs prospect (MLB No. 23) Henry Davis made the jump from High-A last week and homered in his first Double-A at-bat at Peoples Natural Gas Field. While much of the Giants’ prospect talent is at High-A and Triple-A, shortstop Will Wilson (San Francisco’s No. 21) has posted an OPS near .900 for the Flying Squirrels and will help anchor Richmond’s lineup for the six-game series.
Saturday, 8:05 p.m. ET – Tulsa Drillers (LAD) @ Amarillo Sod Poodles (ARI)
Tulsa has jockeyed with Wichita atop the Texas League North Division standings this season, and now the Drillers head to Amarillo for an interdivisional showdown with the Sod Poodles. Drillers second baseman Michael Busch (MLB No. 65) is fresh off another selection to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week and is joined on his talented Double-A squad by right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller (No. 55) and outfielder Andy Pages (No. 66). Across the diamond, the Soddies feature a pair of Top 100 Prospects of their own. Outfielder Corbin Carroll (No. 19) has been tearing up Texas League pitching all season with an OPS of 1.130 heading into the week while left-hander Blake Walston (No. 95) is set to make his seventh start of the year.
Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET – Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) @ Mississippi Braves (ATL)
Like Tulsa’s Busch, Milwaukee’s No. 2 prospect Joey Wiemer is also coming off a prospect Team of the Week selection and also rolling in one of his hottest stretches of the season. The outfielder, MLB’s No. 96 prospect and his outfield mate Sal Frelick (Milwaukee No. 1, MLB No. 68) take a trip to see another one of the Southern League’s most talented outfielders when Michael Harris II (Atlanta No. 1, MLB No. 63) and Mississippi welcome Biloxi to town. Wiemer crushed five home runs last week at home against Birmingham while Harris has been handling Double-A pitching seamlessly in his first trip through the level.