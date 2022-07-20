Stars captivate on mic as AL makes it loud and clear: 9 straight wins

A few fans joined Cortes in acquiring souvenirs, as home runs accounted for all but one of the RBIs in this one. And an early home run for the NL side made it seem the Senior Circuit might have a shot at ending its unsightly — and, frankly, unexplainable — showing on this summer stage. Though the cast of characters changes each year, often drastically, the NL has not won this exhibition since 2012 and has just six wins since 1988. Heck, in the time Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera — the two aging sluggers invited here by Commissioner Rob Manfred in a tip of the cap to their Cooperstown-worthy careers — have been in the big leagues, the NL has won only three times.