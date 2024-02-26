Straw changes routine, adds bulk in hopes of ’24 success

PEORIA, Ariz. — Swing changes can be made. Mechanics can be tweaked. Repetitions can help develop better habits. All of these things can lead to improved results at the plate for a hitter. But Myles Straw wanted to do even more.

He took time out of his offseason to visit Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika in Columbus to make those changes to develop the habits needed to, hopefully, get on base more frequently in 2024. But on his own, he decided to go to a new gym and found a way to put on 10 pounds of muscle.

“Nothing against the guy before, but I feel like definitely the guy that I [worked with] this year had a better routine,” Straw said. “He works with more athletes. So I feel like it was just a good spot. Plesac was there and he kind of showed me that spot. So I got there and it was great. I’ll probably be going there the rest of my career, for sure.”