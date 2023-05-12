Stream every game FREE on MLB.TV on Mother’s Day weekend
4:00 AM UTC
Mother’s Day is Sunday, and in honor of all the moms out there, MLB.TV is offering up the gift of free baseball, all weekend long.
From Friday through Sunday, you can stream every out-of-market game free on MLB.TV (excluding games being shown on Apple TV+, Peacock and ESPN) with no credit card required — all you need is an MLB.com account.
MLB.TV enables subscribers to stream every out-of-market game on supported devices, live or on demand, all season, with access to select local pregame and postgame coverage now included.
MLB.TV subscribers can also watch MLB Big Inning, bringing fans all the best action from around the Majors via live look-ins and highlights seven days a week, so you never have to miss a big moment.
And don’t forget about the MLB.TV content library, which is packed with new episodes of original shows like “Baseball Zen” and “Carded,” new shows like “Inside Stitch,” baseball documentaries and more.
Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing matchups to check out during MLB.TV’s free preview this weekend.
Rays at Yankees: Although it lacks the history of Yankees-Red Sox, these two AL East foes have an intense rivalry of their own. The Rays have the best record in baseball this season, and while it’s only May, the Bronx Bombers can’t afford to fall further behind in the division. Tampa Bay took two of three when the teams met last weekend at Tropicana Field, but Aaron Judge is back from the IL for this round.
Braves at Blue Jays: With Ronald Acu?a Jr., Matt Olson and Sean Murphy on one side and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman on the other, there could be a lot of fireworks in Toronto this weekend.
Padres at Dodgers: After taking down the Dodgers in the NLCS in 2022, this was supposed to be the year the Padres overtook their rivals in the NL West, but Los Angeles still looks like the team to beat in the division. San Diego’s offense has been showing signs of life, with Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. starting to heat up, but the club hasn’t been able to get on a roll yet.
Pirates at Orioles: How’s this for a surprise — if the season ended today, both the Pirates and Orioles would be in the postseason. That said, these teams appear to be going in opposite directions. Pittsburgh lost nine of 10 games heading into the weekend, while Baltimore took two of three from the first-place Rays to move to 20-8 since April 10.
Angels at Guardians: Shohei Ohtani isn’t scheduled to pitch in this series, but he could still make his presence felt at the plate after socking his first homer of May on Wednesday. The Guardians also have to deal with Mike Trout, who could be ready to erupt after being held in check by the Astros earlier this week.