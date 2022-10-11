Strongest arms to watch in the postseason

5. Manny Machado, PadresLet’s get a couple of infielders on the list. Machado’s always been known for his top-tier arm at third base, and his Statcast arm strength numbers live up to it. His average arm strength in 2022 is a little below 2021, when he ranked second among third basemen at 88.8 mph — but he can still fire a cannon across the diamond as well as anyone, with a max arm strength of 92.4 mph. He needed all of that to get Brandon Belt at first base trying to bunt for a hit against the shift on Aug. 9. Watch for Machado to show the arm against Dodgers speedsters like Trea Turner and Mookie Betts.