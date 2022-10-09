Sunday showdown showcases ‘madness’ of new format

All year long, the Mets had gotten contributions up and down their lineup, all the way to when the trumpets would blare for Edwin D?az as he made his way out of the bullpen. It was that way last night when the season was on the line. Their stars all lined up: Jacob deGrom, Francisco Lindor (home run in the first) and Pete Alonso (home run to put the Mets ahead for good at 3-2). Finally, there was D?az , whom manager Buck Showalter brought out of the bullpen for the top of the seventh, pitching through the Padres’ best hitters until two were out in the eighth.