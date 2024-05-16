Surprise! One encouraging prospect-related development for each team

Angels: Caden Dana, RHP (No. 2)The Angels certainly aren’t shy about pushing prospects aggressively and so far, Dana seems up to the task. Just 20, he was pushed to Double-A to start the year and all he’s done is lead the Southern League with his 1.69 ERA and 0.72 WHIP while sitting in second with his .139 BAA. His fastball has been up to 96 mph and his low-80s slider has generated a 39-percent miss rate. Perhaps most impressive is the fact that he leads the SL in innings pitched, having gone at least six in five of his six starts to date.