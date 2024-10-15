Swift & Kelce having the Best Day at Yankee Stadium
1:04 AM UTC
NEW YORK — Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift.
Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce, are at Yankee Stadium Monday night for Game 1 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Guardians.
America’s most famous couple has spent some time in New York City recently and were photographed over the weekend at dinner with close friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. It’s the perfect series for them, too, with Kelce being from Cleveland Heights and Swift spending much of her time in New York. The city itself is woven throughout Swift’s discography, too. From Cornelia Street to Coney Island, The High Line, The Chelsea Hotel and that dive bar on the east side, you can’t walk far in New York without stumbling into a Swift lyric.
Since the two began dating just over a year ago, Swift has been a staple at Kelce’s games with the Kansas City Chiefs, a flurry of cameras and security always surrounding the biggest pop star on the planet.
Swift is just days away from returning to The Eras tour, which will make three stops each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis beginning Oct. 18. From there, she’ll head to Canada for six dates in Toronto at the home of the Blue Jays, Rogers Centre, and three nights in Vancouver. Kelce, on the other hand, is enjoying a bye week for the 5-0 Chiefs, who are off to a fine start in their pursuit of a Super Bowl three-peat.
Even though the Guardians are Kelce’s hometown team, he has a bit of history with the Yankees, too. In 2023, Kelce filmed a commercial for an energy drink with Aaron Judge. After Kelce ran some routes with Judge at quarterback, they swapped sports and Judge gave Kelce some tips before a round of batting practice. As you might expect if you’ve watched Kelce play a single down of football, he tried to hit every ball 500 feet.
Then came Kelce’s first pitch at the Guardians’ home opener last April, which needed its own redemption arc. Kelce, a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) at Cleveland Heights High School, wore an “I’m from Cleveland” T-shirt underneath a custom No. 87 Guardians jersey that day … but he spiked it. His 50-foot fastball didn’t even reach the dirt and it ripped past Shane Bieber to the backstop, bringing a roar from the crowd.
Kelce straightened things out two months later, though, when he and some Chiefs teammates, along with coach Andy Reid, took the field before a Royals game to celebrate their Super Bowl win. With mascots holding two big, blue arrows on either side of home plate, pointing in at Bobby Witt Jr., Kelce grooved a strike.
Now, with Yankee Stadium aglow and some of the biggest stars out, the ALCS is underway.