Syndergaard relishing fresh opportunity with Cleveland

This is an organization known for its pitching development. Maybe most of the success comes from working with up-and-coming hurlers rather than ones who have already experienced tremendous success in the Majors. Nonetheless, if there’s a club that can get through to a pitcher, the Guardians have one of the best chances. And when Syndergaard was ushered into manager Terry Francona’s office to meet with his new skipper and pitching coach Carl Willis, he probably heard different words than he’s been used to.