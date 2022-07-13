Tena racks up four hits for RubberDucks

The 21-year-old recorded a double in the fourth before helping the RubberDucks win the game in the final innings. With two outs, a 2-2 count and his team down by one in the ninth, Rocchio laced a game-tying double to right field to help send the contest into extras. The game remained knotted going into the 12th before Rocchio led off the frame with his seventh dinger of the season to put Akron in the lead for good. The infielder is batting a torrid .341/.388/.727 in his last 10 games with four homers (three in his last two games), 13 RBIs, four walks and just four strikeouts in 44 at-bats.