The 10 signature players of the 2024 season

Remember when Mets fans booed Lindor, when he first arrived? (“I came to New York to win,” Lindor said at the time, “and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win.”) Mets fans will never admit it, and you can hardly blame them: Lindor may be the most purely enjoyable player to root for in the entire sport. This year, he had the best season of his career for a Mets team that shocked the world to make it all the way to Game 6 of the NLCS … and is poised to perhaps take over their city over the next decade. Lindor was a clutch hitter, a leader and the NL MVP Award runner-up to Ohtani. And now he has a running mate in Queens. The Mets are a winning franchise. Lindor will forever be known as the guy who established that simple fact.