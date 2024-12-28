The 30 most exciting endings of 2024

5. Ohtani joins 40-40 club with walk-off grand slam, Aug. 23 vs. TB

Shohei Ohtani found a way to make his entry into the 40-40 club even more special, doing so with a walk-off grand slam — the first walk-off homer of his career, no less — against the Rays. Ohtani reached the 40-40 mark in his 126th game of the season, 21 games faster than any of the other five members in the club. But Ohtani was far from done, as he went on to record the first 50-50 campaign in MLB history en route to his third career MVP Award.