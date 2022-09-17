The Arizona Fall League rosters are here — and they’re loaded

The Reds have some depth up the middle in their organization and they’re sending two very talented middle infielders to Glendale. They got Marte from the Mariners in the Luis Castillo deal and after an uneven first half of the season, the 20-year old put up solid numbers, finishing a home run shy of joining the 20-20 club. McLain has had a bit of an up-and-down first full season after the Reds took him in the first round of the 2021 Draft. He made the jump all the way up to Double-A and even though he struggled with the aggressive assignment at times, he still has topped 15 homers and 25 steals with Chattanooga even while missing a month with a wrist injury.