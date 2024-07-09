The best Minor League ballpark promotions happening in July 

The Dash are honoring their parent club, the Chicago White Sox, by playing as the Italian Beef. It is, after all, the Windy City’s most iconic sandwich. The green, white and red jerseys, resembling the colors of the Italian flag, feature an Italian Beef wordmark that resembles the FDA’s beef inspection stamp. Fans can get their fill of these giardiniera-topped sandwiches during the game, but attempting to eat one every inning is ill-advised. Dash GM Brian DeAngelis attempted to do just that during a game in May and failed. As “punishment” for that transgression, he’ll serve as the team’s batboy during this beefiest of baseball evenings. Get tickets »