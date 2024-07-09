The best Minor League ballpark promotions happening in July
12:30 AM UTC
Welcome to Promo Preview, a monthly roundup of Minor League Baseball promotions to look forward to. Incendiary Independence Day ballpark spectacles are now in the rearview mirror, but July has plenty more in store. Highlights include meaty aromas, computer-generated jerseys and taking it easy on the water. Jump in.
Pontooners WeekendGreat Lakes Loons (High-A LAD), July 11-13
The Midland, Mich.-based Great Lakes Loons live the life aquatic. Saginaw Bay, part of Lake Huron, is nearby, and there are innumerable smaller lakes throughout the area. The team’s new “Pontooners” alternate identity celebrates the pleasure boats that are common on these bodies of water, vessels designed to keep things slow and easy. Pontooners Weekend features pontoon and party barge seating areas, ’80s yacht rock dueling pianos and towel and koozie giveaways. Hey, whatever floats your boat. Get tickets »
Supper ClubbersBeloit Sky Carp (High-A MIA), July 12
Beloit’s long-running Midwest League team, formerly known as the Snappers, changed its name to the Sky Carp prior to the 2021 season. One of the other names in the running was Supper Clubbers, an homage to the old school meat-and-potatoes “supper club” dining establishments that are legion in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest. The Sky Carp will imagine what could have been when they play as the Supper Clubbers during an evening in which they’ll also offer supper club stalwarts such as relish trays (a pre-meal array of vegetables, crackers and spreads) and old-fashioned cocktails. Get tickets »
Bob Gibson bobblehead giveawayOmaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A KC), July 13
A Bob Gibson statue stands in front of the Storm Chasers’ home of Werner Park, and now the team is giving away a Bob Gibson bobblehead. What would motivate a Kansas City Royals affiliate to honor a St. Louis Cardinals legend? It’s simple: Gibson is an Omaha native and, not only that, pitched for the Triple-A Omaha Cardinals from 1957-59. The Storm Chasers will play as the Omaha Rockets on this evening, honoring a Black semi-pro independent team that operated from 1947-49. Satchel Paige once pitched for the Rockets but, then again, he seemed to have pitched just about everywhere. Get tickets »
Italian BeefWinston-Salem Dash (High-A CWS), July 19
The Dash are honoring their parent club, the Chicago White Sox, by playing as the Italian Beef. It is, after all, the Windy City’s most iconic sandwich. The green, white and red jerseys, resembling the colors of the Italian flag, feature an Italian Beef wordmark that resembles the FDA’s beef inspection stamp. Fans can get their fill of these giardiniera-topped sandwiches during the game, but attempting to eat one every inning is ill-advised. Dash GM Brian DeAngelis attempted to do just that during a game in May and failed. As “punishment” for that transgression, he’ll serve as the team’s batboy during this beefiest of baseball evenings. Get tickets »
Wednesday at Bernie’s with Terry Kiser appearanceSt. Paul Saints (Triple-A MIN), July 24
Terry Kiser has accumulated hundreds of acting credits over a career that dates back to the ’60s, and yet he’s best remembered for playing a dead man. That unfortunate corpse was Bernie Lomax, the titular character of the 1989 comedy “Weekend at Bernie’s” (there was also, somehow, a sequel). The Saints, ardent appreciators of the absurd, will pay tribute to this cult classic during a Wednesday evening in which Kiser himself will be in attendance. Bernie lives! Get tickets »
Cream Chipped Beef Morning GameReading Fightin’ Phils (Double-A PHI), July 30
S.O.S.! Some say that stands for “save our stomachs,” while others say it’s an acronym for something more profane. Either way, S.O.S. is synonymous with creamed chipped beef on toast, a WWII-era soldiers meal that is also a longtime staple of Northeastern diner menus. The Fightin Phils pay tribute during their annual morning game, during which they’ll play as the Creamed Chipped Beef. Early risers, or perhaps those who never went to bed, are encouraged to arrive at 9 a.m. for a pregame Brunch Boozefest and an all-you-can-eat buffet sure to feature all the creamed chipped beef one’s heart desires. It’s the breakfast of champions. Get tickets »
Quick Hits
Four more upcoming promotions of note, recapped in 26 words or less.
Hot Dog Scented CandleRichmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A SF), July 10
Finally, the aroma of the ballpark can be yours to enjoy at home. Strike a match and drift into the processed meat-scented bliss. Get tickets »
Nothing NightInland Empire 66ers (Single-A LAA), July 10
Ready for a whole lotta nothing? Inland Empire will play a game devoid of extraneous noise and diversions.66ers tickets »
AI JerseysErie SeaWolves (Double-A PIT), July 13
The SeaWolves will play in jerseys designed by AI. One day we will look back and remember the days in which they were designed by humans. Get tickets »
The Fourth of July in JulyJacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A MIA), July 19
Minor League teams love to celebrate holidays out of season. The Jumbo Shrimp parody that tendency by celebrating July 4th on … July 19th. Get tickets »