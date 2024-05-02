The best Minor League ballpark promotions happening in May
May 2nd, 2024
Welcome to Promo Preview, a monthly compendium of Minor League Baseball promotions to look forward to. May’s highlights include nonagenarian icons, Mardi Gras sweets, reinterpretations of local disasters and, of course, much more. Let’s get to it.
Hype HensWinston-Salem Dash (High-A CWS), May 10
This past offseason, soon after the release of their Tobacco Beetles identity, the Winston-Salem Dash added another animal to their on-field kingdom. Hype Hens has an interesting backstory, with the team reporting that it references last season’s “Fowl Ball.” This, of course, was a dance party for chickens that took place at their home of Truist Stadium. The High-A Chicago White Sox affiliate has also debuted a ballpark chicken coop this season, with five undoubtedly hyped hens living in it all season long. Finally, it is worth noting that “Hype Hens” closely resembles Hyphens, an alternate identity that the Dash debuted last season (because the dash between Winston and Salem that inspired the team name is, in actuality, a hyphen). This promo, it has layers. Get tickets »
Legends Night with Jack McKeonOmaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A KC), May 11
The Omaha Storm Chasers, originally known as the Royals, were established in 1969 and have served as Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate ever since. Jack McKeon managed Omaha in that inaugural season and remained in that capacity through 1972; he then was called up to Kansas City to begin a big league managerial career that spanned five decades. McKeon will be the guest of honor at the Storm Chasers’ May 11 game, during which his number 31 will be retired (McKeon, born in 1930, is currently three times as old as the number he used to wear). The quintessential baseball lifer will be joined at the ballpark by erstwhile Royals ace and fellow Omaha alum Dennis Leonard, whom McKeon managed in Kansas City in 1974 and ’75. Get tickets »
King CakesBiloxi Shuckers (Double-A MIL), May 11
Biloxi is home to Mississippi’s longest-running Mardi Gras celebration, and the Brewers’ Double-A affiliate is celebrating this distinction at MGM Park with their King Cakes identity. A carnival season staple, king cakes are colorful and customizable, made with a cinnamon roll-style dough. King Cakes are a spiritual successor to the New Orleans Baby Cakes, a now-defunct Triple-A team named after the baby figurine often hidden inside a king cake. May 11 marks their on-field debut in Biloxi, with additional dates scheduled for June 15, June 30 and August 13. How sweet it is. Get tickets »
Salute to Sojourner Truth with mini-statue giveawayAkron RubberDucks (Double-A CLE), May 18At an Akron Unitarian church in 1851, pioneering abolitionist and activist Sojourner Truth delivered her famous “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech, in which she advocated in no uncertain terms for equal rights for all women. The RubberDucks’ “Salute to Sojourner Truth,” featuring a mini-statue giveaway, is scheduled 11 days prior to the planned May 29 opening of Akron’s Sojourner Truth Legacy Plaza. The Double-A Cleveland affiliate’s salute is staged in conjunction with local community organizations that worked to bring this plaza to fruition. Get tickets »
World’s Largest Bubble FestivalLake County Captains (High-A CLE), May 241986’s Cleveland Balloonfest is notorious in the city’s history, to the extent that “Disaster” is often added to its name. The team released 1.5 million balloons into the air, but rain and heavy wind resulted in most of them dropping onto roads and into Lake Erie. The Lake County Captains, Cleveland’s High-A affiliate, are paying tribute to the event with an eco-friendly twist. Balloons are being replaced with bubbles, and the team plans to release 1.6 million of them in the span of one minute (how they’ll actually count the bubbles is another story). The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a bottle of bubbles, but the team is encouraging everyone to BYOB (bring your own bubbles). Get tickets »
Women in Sports Night with Naomi Silver bobblehead giveawayRochester Red Wings (Triple-A WSH), May 31
In 1956, local businessman Morrie Silver saved the Rochester Red Wings by initiating a stock drive that allowed his group, Rochester Community Baseball, to purchase the team. His daughter Naomi Silver followed in her father’s footsteps and now serves as president, CEO and COO of Rochester Community Baseball. Along the way, she became the first woman to lead a Minor League franchise. The Red Wings will honor that legacy with a Naomi Silver bobblehead giveaway, part of their larger celebration of women in sports. Get tickets »
Quick Hits
Four more upcoming promotions of note, recapped in 25 words or less.
Public Domain NightJacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A MIA), May 19
King Kong, Steamboat Willie and Van Gogh join forces to form the 2024 season’s most ridiculous theme jersey. Here’s to expired copyrights! Get tickets »
Lars Nootbaar Nickname Jersey giveawaySpringfield Cardinals (Double-A STL), May 25
Two O’s is five too few for the Springfield Cardinals, who will give away Lars Nootbaar jerseys that read “Nooooooot’baar on the back. Get tickets »
Human Cannonball AppearanceKannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A CWS), May 27
When your team name is the Cannon Ballers, then you’re obligated to have a man shot out of a cannon at the ballpark each season. Get tickets »
Shoe Charm GiveawayHartford Yard Goats (Double-A COL), May 30Doogie Sandtiger will be the evening’s guest of honor, as he owns more pairs of Crocs than anyone else in the world. Get tickets »