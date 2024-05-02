The best Minor League ballpark promotions happening in May

The Omaha Storm Chasers, originally known as the Royals, were established in 1969 and have served as Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate ever since. Jack McKeon managed Omaha in that inaugural season and remained in that capacity through 1972; he then was called up to Kansas City to begin a big league managerial career that spanned five decades. McKeon will be the guest of honor at the Storm Chasers’ May 11 game, during which his number 31 will be retired (McKeon, born in 1930, is currently three times as old as the number he used to wear). The quintessential baseball lifer will be joined at the ballpark by erstwhile Royals ace and fellow Omaha alum Dennis Leonard, whom McKeon managed in Kansas City in 1974 and ’75. Get tickets »