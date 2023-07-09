The best relay Francona has ever seen? You bet

CLEVELAND — Guardians manager Terry Francona has been around baseball his entire life. So often, when an elite feat happens in front of him, he gets asked about whether it was the best performance he has ever seen. Rarely does he know how to compare all of the moments that are stored in his brain.

That was, until Saturday night, when he watched the most textbook relay from center fielder Myles Straw to second baseman Andr?s Gim?nez to catcher Bo Naylor to cut down a runner at the plate.

“I actually think that’s the best relay I’ve ever seen,” Francona said. “Shoot man, if somebody sneezed it’s gonna not work. From Myles to [Gim?nez] to Bo, that was really something to watch.”

When looking at the box score and seeing that the Guardians won, 10-6, over the Royals at Progressive Field, it’s hard to imagine that at one point in the eighth inning, it seemed like Cleveland was on the verge of losing the lead. But one pivotal play made sure momentum stayed in the Guardians’ favor.

Let’s break it down.