The case for each 2022 Rookie of the Year finalist

His first (and only) test came in May, when he scuffled for a three-week span, but the way he responded to those hurdles proved he was more than ready for his big league career, finding a way to not only get back on track but continue to get better for the remainder of the season. He became the permanent fixture atop Cleveland’s lineup, setting the tone for the team’s patient approach at the plate. He hit .298 with a .773 OPS (124 OPS+), 25 doubles, seven triples, 52 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 62 walks with just 60 strikeouts in 147 games.