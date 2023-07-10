The good, the hopeful and the concerning of the Guardians’ first half

Naylor was kept out of the lineup on Friday night against the Royals. Leading up to the game, he did some extra work with hitting coach Chris Valaika. He had just broken an 0-for-19 streak with a double the night prior and with the way he had been hitting in Triple-A Columbus this season, the Guardians knew there was much more in the tank. It was just a matter of figuring out how to get it to translate at the big league level.