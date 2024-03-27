The great unknown for every team in 2024

Guardians: Can the offense score enough runs?Even with starter Gavin Williams and three relievers beginning the year on the injured list, the Guardians should still be in pretty good shape when it comes to their pitching. When it comes to the offense, we don’t have enough evidence to believe that it can be better than last year’s just yet. The two differences with this roster from 2023 are the additions of catcher Austin Hedges and outfielder Estevan Florial and the removal of center fielder Myles Straw. Hedges is known for his leadership and his defense … not his bat. Florial could help offensively, but after an underwhelming spring, it’s hard to simply assume that will be the case. Getting Tyler Freeman more consistent at-bats in center field could be a help, replacing Straw’s lackluster bat. But this is an offense that ranked last in homers, 29th in slugging percentage and 27th in runs scored last year. They’ll need to find a way to push more runs across the plate. — Mandy Bell