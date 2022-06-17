The Guardian who’s also a grandpa

“The one this spring — this is my youngest — so I knew it was coming. I was like, ‘Hey, I want to come back [and be there for the birth].’ I don’t know if I would’ve said that 20 years ago, but I feel differently. And then [my daughter] was having a little bit of problems. She was in the hospital and it was like three days before we were supposed to come up to Goodyear. Her husband called and said, ‘Jamie’s in the hospital.’ So I’m thinking, ‘OK, I can drive up to Phoenix, drop my stuff off, take a redeye back to Virginia Beach and be there.’ She called me back an hour later and she goes, ‘Dad, don’t do that. I’m fine.’ She had the baby like an hour later. So, I didn’t get there for it. But they’re good. I FaceTime with them because they’re old enough — a couple of them — that I can FaceTime with them. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t talk to them.”