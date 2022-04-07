The Guardians’ 3 keys to success in 2022

That leaves us with the team’s openness to get even younger. Yes, youth can bring some question marks and certainly some mistakes, but Steven Kwan has already shown the benefits of what passing the baton to the next generation can provide. He wasn’t intimated in his Major League debut (which came against a hurler like Zack Greinke), drawing two walks and logging a single. And throughout this spring and his Minor League career, Kwan has flashed his exceptional bat-to-ball skills that can help a lineup in desperate need of help. At some point, prospects like Gabriel Arias (No. 3), Logan T. Allen (No. 8) or Nick Mikolajchak (No. 29) could join the mix; it’s just determining if adding players like them sooner rather than later could be the most beneficial step forward.