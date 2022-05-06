The Guardians’ best pure hitting prospect

Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (No. 5)

Kansas City officials said this spring that Pasquantino followed his K/BB ratio closely during his first full season to the point where he would be annoyed if strikeouts overtook walks. He finished with a .300 average and an even 64 strikeouts and 64 walks over 116 games at High-A and Double-A, so mission accomplished there. The 24-year-old first baseman, who typically seems to be on time with his swings from the left side, is back up to his old tricks in his first trip to Triple-A Omaha, where he owns a .284/.406/.556 line with 12 strikeouts and 16 walks through 24 games.