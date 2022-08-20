The latest on top Guardians prospects

In the lineup for the first time since Sunday, Tena struck out to lead off the game before racking up hits in every at-bat that followed. The shortstop doubled to center in the top of the third before sneaking a home run just over the wall and around the foul pole in right in the fifth. In the sixth, Tena bounced a single through the shifted infield on the right side to drive in a run, and in the ninth, he went the other way for a single on the ground past short.