The latest updates on Guardians prospects

Nolan Jones returned to camp after having ankle surgery over the offseason, but he started dealing with back soreness that has sidelined him from major activity so far this spring. He’s slowly started to begin throwing, hitting and running, but the team has yet to determine a time frame for him to return to game activity. The third baseman is a big question mark heading into the 2022 season, considering he’s coming off of a shaky year in which he attempted to balance development while trying to transition from third base to the outfield to help make him more versatile defensively. But until he’s back to full strength, the team can’t determine what his best path forward (mostly defensively) will be prior to camp breaking.