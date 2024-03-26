The most important thing we learned from each team this spring

“Baseball happens,” as Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said when addressing the club’s injuries to right-hander Sonny Gray, middle reliever Keynan Middleton and outfielders Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar. The Cardinals named Edman, Nootbaar and Jordan Walker as their starting outfield in early November and signed Gray in late November only to see many of those pieces go down in recent weeks. Middleton, a free agent signed following a strong 2023 with the Yankees, was also supposed to be a key cog in the bullpen. Fortunately for the Cards, others such as Dylan Carlson, Alec Burleson, Matt Carpenter, Miles Mikolas and Riley O’Brien performed well in the spring to soften the losses. Gray and Nootbaar should be back soon, but the prognosis for Middleton and Edman is murkier. St. Louis will need Carlson to play well to replace the glove and hustle of Edman, who has yet to hit following offseason surgery on his right wrist. — John Denton