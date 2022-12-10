The offseason’s biggest winners … so far

Let’s not overthink this. For all the justified love for Aaron Judge this offseason, you could make an argument that, when you account for position, ability and the likelihood of aging gracefully, it was in fact Trea Turner who was the best free agent on the market. (I would make this argument. I believe this!) So while it is certainly wild to see anyone signed to an 11-year contract — Turner is now one of the few people on this planet who has some inkling of what their life will be like in 2033 — that the Phillies were able to get Turner at a seemingly-under-market $27 million per year is truly impressive.