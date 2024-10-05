The secret weapon for each Division Series team

Royals: 2B Michael MasseyKansas City scored just three runs in two Wild Card Series games, and it was enough. But the offense desperately needs to get in a groove and keep the line moving. Massey led off both games against the Orioles facing a righty starter and swung the bat well, going 3-for-8. Finding a consistent leadoff hitter has been a struggle all year for the Royals, who really need someone to set the table for Bobby Witt Jr., as well as Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez in the middle of the lineup. Massey doesn’t walk much, but he puts the ball in play and has some occasional pop – and he plays a solid defense at second, too. — Anne Rogers