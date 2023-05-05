The spiciest rivalries in MLB right now, division by division

This has to be the biggest one at the moment, right? The Padres have forever been in the shadow of their Southern California neighbors, but something seemed to switch when the Padres became the only major sports franchise left in San Diego, following the departure of the NFL’s Chargers. The Padres’ aggression in trying to take down the Dodgers has only ramped up, and they have beaten the Dodgers at their own game by bringing in every big name imaginable, from Manny Machado to Juan Soto to Xander Bogaerts. It hasn’t worked in the regular season yet, but during last year’s NLDS, the Padres finally broke through. These two are going to be punching each other in the throat for years to come. We’re all just lucky enough to get to watch.