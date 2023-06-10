The three catalysts in Guardians’ 14-inning, marathon win

CLEVELAND — Will Brennan rounded first base with his helmet in his hand high above his head and a grin across his face. His team came storming out of the dugout, celebrating the end of a 14-inning marathon on Friday night at Progressive Field.

It was a relief to come out on top after the Astros took the lead three times in extra innings. No team in the modern era had overcome a deficit five separate times in the seventh inning or later in the same game before the Guardians did so on Friday night, according to OptaSTATS. But it meant even more for this club to finally come out on the winning side of one of these grueling, one-run matchups.