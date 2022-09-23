The top AFL prospects for each club

A’s: Zack Gelof, 3B/2B (No. 4/MLB No. 98)The A’s took Gelof in the second round of the 2021 Draft out of the University of Virginia and his .988 OPS during his summer debut served notice that he might be a Draft steal. He jumped all the way to Double-A for his first full season, showing the ability to play both second and third defensively. He was hitting .316/.372/.458 over the first two months of the Texas League season when he was sidelined by a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He’ll be making up for lost time this fall while trying to regain the timing that did not fully return when he did in mid-July.