The unsung pitchers — and one All-Star — leading MLB’s best bullpen

The results have been astounding. Clase’s hard-hit and ground-ball rates are back near the top of the scale, but what really stands out is his 0.63 ERA. That would be the fourth-lowest single-season mark among pitchers with at least 50 innings since 1913, when ERA became official in both leagues. The three in front of Clase: Dennis Eckersley (0.61 ERA for the 1990 A’s), Fernando Rodney (0.60 ERA for the 2012 Rays), and Zack Britton (0.54 ERA for the 2016 Orioles).