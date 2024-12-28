The wackiest, wildest games of 2024

May 23: A’s 10, Rockies 9 (11)

Through six innings at the Coliseum, the Rockies had a 4-0 lead and Ryan Feltner handed the reins to the bullpen after six scoreless frames over which he yielded just four hits. But the late innings of this contest were more reminiscent of Colorado’s Coors Field — the A’s scored a run in the seventh, two more in the eighth and one in the ninth to tie the game before the floodgates opened in extra innings.