The wackiest, wildest games of 2024
20 minutes ago
As we bid adieu to 2024, there are certain games from this past season that we’ll never forget. There are, of course, the slugfests, the back-and-forth contests with several lead changes and games that treated us to epic finishes.
And then there are the ones that were so crazy, we could hardly believe our eyes when we witnessed them.
So before the calendar flips to 2025, let’s relive some of the wackiest, wildest games of ’24.
April 16: D-backs 12, Cubs 11 (10 innings)
This was your run-of-the-mill early-April contest at Chase Field through four innings — the D-backs, behind home runs from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joc Pederson, had a 4-1 lead. But then things got wacky. Both clubs put up a 4-spot in the fifth, making the score 8-5. Then, in the seventh, the Cubs erupted for six runs thanks in large part to an Ian Happ grand slam.
Suddenly, Chicago had an 11-8 lead. But Arizona was undeterred, scoring a run in the seventh and a run in the eighth to pull within one. In the bottom of the ninth, with the D-backs down to their final out, Ketel Marte delivered a game-tying homer to right-center field. In the 10th, Randal Grichuk came through with a walk-off double to cap a wild one in the desert.
April 30: Astros 10, Guardians 9 (10)
Josh Naylor got things started for the Guardians in the first inning of what would be a rollercoaster of a game with a three-run homer off Houston starter Hunter Brown. A 3-0 Cleveland advantage would be erased in the third, when Alex Bregman returned the favor with a three-run homer of his own. The Astros jumped ahead in a big way in the fourth, scoring five runs, three of which came on another three-run shot, this one by Jon Singleton.
But this game was far from over. Cleveland answered with five runs in the sixth, when Estevan Florial joined the three-run-homer parade with a game-tying drive over the right-field wall after Andrés Giménez belted a two-run shot earlier in the frame. The game remained tied, 8-8, into extra innings. In the top of the 10th, David Fry (more on him later) drove in a run with a double to put the Guards ahead. But pinch-hitter Victor Caratini connected for a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom half to lift the Astros to a wild win.
May 23: A’s 10, Rockies 9 (11)
Through six innings at the Coliseum, the Rockies had a 4-0 lead and Ryan Feltner handed the reins to the bullpen after six scoreless frames over which he yielded just four hits. But the late innings of this contest were more reminiscent of Colorado’s Coors Field — the A’s scored a run in the seventh, two more in the eighth and one in the ninth to tie the game before the floodgates opened in extra innings.
The Rockies took the lead back in the top of the 10th on a Jordan Beck sacrifice fly. The A’s answered when Zack Gelof tied the game with a single in the bottom half. Colorado then seemed to have the game put away for good thanks to a four-run 11th in which Jake Cave and Brenton Doyle delivered RBI singles before Brendan Rodgers added insurance with a two-run double down the left-field line.
But the A’s were indefatigable on this afternoon. A Max Schuemann double, followed by an Abraham Toro single and a two-run homer by JJ Bleday tied the game again. Later in that frame, Tyler Soderstrom drew a walk-off walk off reliever Peter Lambert for a 10-9 A’s victory.
July 5: Padres 10, D-backs 8
The Padres had a comfortable five-run lead heading into the ninth inning at Petco Park, but little did they know they would endure an epic bullpen meltdown followed by an epic comeback of their own, all within the span of a single inning.
Reliever Enyel De Los Santos came into the game to try to close it out. But after getting the first out, he loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. That prompted San Diego manager Mike Shildt to turn to his closer, Robert Suarez. But the first batter Suarez faced, Alek Thomas, launched a grand slam to pull Arizona within a run. Suarez got the next batter, Geraldo Perdomo, to ground out, but Corbin Carroll kept the D-backs alive with a double.
With the tying run on second, Grichuk delivered a go-ahead two-run homer as the Petco Park crowd sat stunned. But the Padres would not be denied. The first hitter of San Diego’s half of the 10th, Jurickson Profar, tied the game with a homer off D-backs closer Paul Sewald, and following a Tyler Wade walk, Manny Machado concluded this crazy contest with a walk-off homer to left.
July 13: Tigers 11, Dodgers 9 (10)
The Dodgers held a commanding 9-4 lead heading into the ninth inning at Comerica Park, and manager Dave Roberts sent in reliever Ricky Vanasco to get the final three outs. But Vanasco was promptly greeted with back-to-back singles from Wenceel Perez and Justyn-Henry Malloy, followed by a two-run double by Matt Vierling.
With the score now 9-6, Roberts summoned Evan Phillips from the bullpen. When Phillips retired Riley Greene and Jake Rogers, it looked as though he had restored order with the Dodgers one out away from a win. But then Carson Kelly singled in Vierling and the next batter, rookie second baseman Colt Keith, launched a two-run homer to tie the game.
Then in the bottom of the 10th, Gio Urshela connected for a walk-off two-run homer off Yohan Ramírez to stun the eventual World Series champions, 11-9.
July 22: Rockies 9, Red Sox 8 (12)
You didn’t think you’d go through this list without seeing a Coors Field game, did you? Well, here it is.
The Rockies scored four runs in the third when Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer before Ezequiel Tovar singled, Doyle doubled him home and Michael Toglia singled in Doyle. But the Red Sox answered with a four-run fifth — Jamie Westbrook hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran followed with a triple and Rob Refsnyder singled Duran home.
In the seventh, the Rockies went ahead on an RBI double by Jacob Stallings. Once again, Boston promptly answered on a solo homer by Connor Wong in the eighth. The game remained tied, 5-5, until the Red Sox scored two in the 10th on a Dominic Smith double and a Rafael Devers sacrifice fly. But a two-run lead in Colorado is far from safe, even with three outs to get. In the bottom of the 10th, Sam Hilliard slammed a two-run homer to tie the game.
In the 12th, Wilyer Abreu broke the tie again with an RBI single for Boston. But the Rockies put the final touches on this Coors classic with a game-tying single by Cave and later a walk-off single by Tovar.
Aug. 10: Padres 9, Marlins 8 (10)
Entering the bottom of the fifth at Marlins Park, the Padres held a 3-1 advantage. But the Marlins broke out for six runs to take a 7-3 lead. In the seventh, San Diego put two on the board on a pair of RBI groundouts. Then in the top of the eighth, rookie sensation Jackson Merrill launched a game-tying two-run homer, one of six game-tying or go-ahead homers in the eighth inning or later, tying a record for a player aged 21 or younger.
A Luis Arraez single later in the eighth put the Padres ahead, but in the bottom half of the frame, Jake Burger smashed a homer to level the score again, 8-8. An Arraez groundout in the top of the 10th put San Diego ahead, this time for good.
Though Miami had runners at second and third with one out in the bottom of the 10th, San Diego reliever Tanner Scott — who had been with the Marlins until being traded to the Padres on July 30 — escaped the jam, capping the wild Padres win with a strikeout of Burger after the tying run was thrown out trying to score on an Xavier Edwards ground ball to third.
Sept. 6: A’s 7, Tigers 6 (13)
This game was tied, 2-2, entering extra innings in Oakland. In the top of the 10th, Keith put Detroit ahead with an RBI single. But Brent Rooker responded for the A’s by delivering a game-tying double to force the contest into the 11th.
Parker Meadows recaptured the lead for the Tigers with a two-run double in the top of the 11th, but once again, the A’s had a reply — Seth Brown connected for a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run homer to push the proceedings into the 12th. Hoping the third time would be the charm, the Tigers yet again went ahead in the top of the 12th on a Greene RBI single.
But the A’s got a sacrifice fly from Rooker to send the game into the 13th inning. In the top half of the frame, the bullpen finally put up a zero for the A’s, setting the stage for Brown to win the marathon with a walk-off single to right. Brown, who hadn’t started the game, came up with the two biggest hits of the contest.
Sept. 15: D-backs 11, Brewers 10 (10)
Arizona jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but Milwaukee scored three in the fifth inning on a three-run homer from star rookie Jackson Chourio, and then four more in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead at Chase Field.
At the end of nine, the game was tied, 8-8. In the top of the 10th, Chourio came up big again with a two-run triple to give the Brewers the lead. But this see-saw affair wasn’t over yet. In the bottom of the 10th, the D-backs rallied — Adrian Del Castillo opened with an RBI single before Marte and Carroll followed with singles of their own to load the bases.
Milwaukee reliever Jared Koenig then hit Christian Walker to force in the tying run. The next batter, Eugenio Suárez, came through with a single to right for a wacky 11-10 D-backs win.
Sept. 22: Brewers 10, D-backs 9
The Brewers didn’t have to wait long to return the favor. A week after losing a wild one in Arizona, the two clubs were playing a series at American Family Field. Early on, it did not look good for Milwaukee — the D-backs surged to an 8-0 lead by the third inning.
After surrendering a solo homer to Marte in the first, Brewers starter Frankie Montas was shelled for seven runs in a third inning that featured homers by Josh Bell and Suárez. But Milwaukee chipped away with a run in the third, two in the fourth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Meanwhile, the Brewers’ relief corps held Arizona to just one run in that span, sending the game into the bottom of the eighth with Arizona leading, 9-6. Thanks to run-scoring singles from Garrett Mitchell, Rhys Hoskins and Jake Bauers, Milwaukee completed the comeback by taking a 10-9 lead into the ninth. Devin Williams then worked around a leadoff walk to seal the win for the Brewers.
Sept. 30: Mets 8, Braves 7
In a game with huge postseason implications — the first of a makeup doubleheader on the day following the scheduled end of the regular season — the Mets clinched a Wild Card spot with one of the most dramatic wins in franchise history.
The Braves led, 3-0, going into the eighth inning thanks to a two-run homer by Ozzie Albies and a solo shot by Ramón Laureano. That was more than enough offense for Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach, who was brilliant over seven innings in which he gave up one run on four hits while walking none and striking out five.
But as soon as Schwellenbach exited, the Mets’ offense came to life, scoring six runs in the eighth to capture the lead. Even though this game meant far more to New York than it did to Atlanta, the Braves wouldn’t go down without a fight. In the bottom of the eighth, they rallied with two outs, retaking the lead on a bases-loaded double by Albies off star closer Edwin Díaz.
Now trailing by a run, the Mets went back to work at the plate. With one out in the top of the ninth, Starling Marte singled. Then Francisco Lindor hit one of the biggest homers in franchise history, a two-run shot that put New York back on top, 8-7. Díaz went back out for the bottom of the ninth despite the eighth-inning collapse, closing out Atlanta to clinch a postseason berth.
Oct. 17: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (AL Championship Series Game 3)
In the postseason, when the lights are at their brightest, everything is magnified. And when the games get crazy in October, the intensity is off the charts. A case-in-point: Game 3 of this year’s ALCS between the Guardians and Yankees at Progressive Field.
The Guardians held a 3-1 lead going into the eighth inning, looking to avoid a 3-0 series deficit. That’s when the Bronx Bombers lived up to their reputation — Aaron Judge smashed a two-run homer off vaunted closer Emmanuel Clase, and Giancarlo Stanton followed with a go-ahead shot for the lead. Relievers Tommy Kahnle and Luke Weaver put up a zero in the eighth, placing New York three outs away from a commanding series advantage.
In the top of the ninth, Gleyber Torres added an insurance run for the Yanks with a sacrifice fly. With Cleveland down to its final out in the bottom of the ninth, Jhonkensy Noel crushed a game-tying two-run homer over the left-field wall to send Progressive Field into a frenzy. Then in the bottom of the 10th, Fry drove a two-run shot over the left-center-field wall to give Cleveland its first Championship Series victory since 2016.