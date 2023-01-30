These are the top tools on our Top 100 Prospects list

Best curveball: Hunter Brown, RHP, Astros (65)Brown was known more for his slider than his curveball when he came out of NCAA Division II Wayne State (Mich.), but he refined his curve into a well above-average breaker during the pandemic layoff in 2020. It combines power and depth, arriving in the low-80s before falling off the table at the plate, and pairs nicely with his riding 95-100 mph fastball. His curve had a 33 percent swing-and-miss rate last season.