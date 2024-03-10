These pitchers could factor into the Guardians’ bullpen soon

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The bullpen is one of the pieces of this roster that has yet to be put together.

James Karinchak (shoulder fatigue) and Trevor Stephan (right elbow bruise) having to miss some time this spring certainly threw unexpected wrenches in any of the Guardians’ plans entering camp. It seems safe to assume at least three spots are up for grabs. Guys like Carlos Carrasco, Xzavion Curry and Ben Lively will certainly be in the hunt, but there are a handful of others who aren’t far behind.

There are a group of younger relief candidates who are just one step away from proving they’re Major League ready.

“It just comes down to them pounding the zone,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “We see it when they’re getting behind, they have to give in. That’s when they’re getting hit or they’re walk, walk, hit. But when pitchers with that kind of stuff get ahead, they put themselves in a position to succeed.”

Let’s take a look at three hurlers who fall in this category and could soon be joining the big league bullpen.