These players have the most to prove down the stretch

Cardinals: Jack FlahertyThe tall and talented right hander is back again, but the Cardinals are still curious to see if Flaherty can get back to the form that he had in 2019 when he performed like an ace. The Cardinals Opening Day starter in 2020 and ’21, Flaherty has won just once since starting last season 8-0 – and that one victory came last August in Kansas City. This season, Flaherty missed the first 2 1/2 months of the season with shoulder pain and then made a less-than-impressive three-start stint that ended with more shoulder pain. He’s pitched twice since making a second return because he has gotten little-to-no run support. Flaherty’s velocity isn’t what it once was before the shoulder injury and his control has been lacking. However, the Cardinals remain confident that if Flaherty can put it all together and return to the form that he had in 2019 and early last season, he could be the kind of difference-maker that could make them World Series champions for a 12th time in franchise history.