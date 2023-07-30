These prospects are raking in the Minor Leagues

High-A Lake CountyThe Guardians know about the talents of infielder Milan Tolentino. The No. 18 prospect was known for his defense and his arm strength coming into the 2020 Draft and has lived up to those expectations since turning pro. What will cause him to make quick advancements through Cleveland’s system is whether he can prove his bat can make just as much of an impact as his glove. He hasn’t proven it consistently just yet, but he’s giving everyone a glance of what he’s capable of now.