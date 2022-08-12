These prospects could make an impact down the stretch

Mets: Francisco ?lvarez, C (No. 1/MLB No. 1)We can dream, right? The Mets did not make a move at catcher before the Trade Deadline, and while the 20-year-old remains young and with defensive issues, he’s getting closer and closer to being ready for Queens with the bat. Ignore ?lvarez’s BABIP-deflated average at Syracuse, and pay attention to the fact that nine of his 15 Triple-A hits have gone for extra bases, including five homers. The Mets may be running away with the NL East, but if they want to give their best shot at winning a pennant in the fall, they might want to give one of their best catching options a look before the season is out.