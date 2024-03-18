These prospects stood out most in Spring Breakout

Pirates: Paul Skenes, RHP (No. 1/MLB No. 3)No team has more than the four pitchers the Pirates have on the current Top 100, and three of them showed off their stuff in the Pirates’ win over the Orioles in the marquee matchup of the Spring Breakout. Collectively, they gave up one run on one hit and struck out nine in seven innings. Skenes certainly lived up to advanced billing by throwing six of his 11 pitches in the first inning over 100 mph, getting No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday with one of his two strikeouts in his inning of work.