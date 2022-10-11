These unsung heroes may surprise in Division Series

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman get all the attention in the Dodgers’ lineup, and deservingly so. All three are All-Stars and elite players at their respective positions. But Will Smith will be the key for the Dodgers in October. Smith has established himself as one of — if not the best — hitting catcher in the Majors. Because of the attention to the “Big 3,” most people might not appreciate just how good Smith has been, posting an .848 OPS since the start of the 2020 season. He’ll have a chance to show it over the next month. — Juan Toribio