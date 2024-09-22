‘They’re not afraid’: Tested Guards celebrate 12th AL Central title
4:59 AM UTC
ST. LOUIS — The Guardians weren’t going to let 2023 happen again. That’s why, despite the odds being stacked against them, their success hasn’t been a surprise to them this year.
A 6-5 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Busch Stadium meant nothing in the big picture. Hours before that, the Royals lost to the Giants, meaning the Guardians had clinched their 12th AL Central title and they are now one step closer to earning that first-round bye in the postseason.
“The only way you win a World Series is to pop champagne to get there,” Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said.
This was the moment they all had worked for. This was why they all decided to report to Spring Training a week earlier than they had to. It took time to see the fruits of their labor pay off, but when they were all screaming, smiling and pouring champagne on each other’s heads for the second time in three days, they knew they had earned it.
It didn’t matter what the outside narrative was to the guys who walked in and out of that clubhouse throughout this season. The Guardians were well aware of the narrative that surrounded them. The roster nearly mirrored the one that caused the club to take a step back in ’23. Plus, they had a first-time manager in Vogt stepping in for a Hall of Famer in Terry Francona. Surely, he’d need time to find his footing.
And yet, we were all wrong.
It didn’t matter that a virus that spread through the clubhouse at the end of Spring Training caused some players to miss Opening Day. It didn’t matter that James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan — the team’s seventh- and eighth-inning bullpen arms — suffered injuries that kept them out all year. It didn’t matter that they lost their ace, Shane Bieber, after just two starts so he could undergo Tommy John surgery.
It didn’t matter that they didn’t have ample starting pitching depth, especially since Gavin Williams and Joey Cantillo also started the year on the IL. It didn’t matter that Triston McKenzie wouldn’t emerge as a clear No. 2 starter and ended up getting optioned to Triple-A Columbus. It also didn’t matter that Logan Allen joined him in Columbus a week later.
This was all part of the Guardians’ story. No matter what was thrown at them, they found a way to navigate around it.
Sick and injured relievers to start the season? It was a blessing in disguise, considering it allowed Cade Smith to make the Opening Day roster when he otherwise wouldn’t have.
Bieber out? Tanner Bibee emerged as the ace.
Lack of rotational depth? Ben Lively became the most consistent starter this team could’ve asked for. Then, the Guardians added Matthew Boyd, who was still recovering from Tommy John surgery in June, and he became a late-season weapon once he was healthy. Once Cantillo was back in the mix, he provided a much-needed boost down the stretch.
Starters struggling? Just turn to the best bullpen in the Majors with a closer who set the franchise’s all-time saves record this year. Smith was electric. Hunter Gaddis masterfully transitioned from starter to trustworthy eighth-inning man. And Emmanuel Clase’s sparkling 0.63 ERA and 32 consecutive saves streak has forced his name to be in the AL Cy Young conversation.
A subpar offense in ’23? The Guardians spent the offseason changing their approach to add more impact. Suddenly, they had an AL-best five All-Stars, including Steven Kwan, José Ramírez, Josh Naylor, David Fry and, obviously, Clase.
They needed a boost of energy? They brought in Lane Thomas alongside Alex Cobb at the Trade Deadline. The more Thomas got acquainted with his new team, the hotter his bat got. And when Sept. 1 hit, Kyle Manzardo brought even more life to the lineup.
Each answer to every hurdle just built a wave of momentum that has yet to crash.
“They’re not afraid,” Vogt said. “They believe they can win every single night no matter who the other team is.”
For the second time in three days, the Guardians chased each other in a plastic-lined clubhouse with endless bottles of champagne. They want to celebrate each milestone they reach, not because they weren’t expecting to be here. It’s quite the opposite. They all know how much work they put in to make this possible.
Even when it didn’t make sense to the outside world, the Guardians knew this day would come. And they were going to enjoy it.
“It just felt like we all cared super early,” Kwan said. “It doesn’t feel like a surprise that we’re at where we’re at.”